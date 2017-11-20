Biopic on rosogolla inventor to hit theatres next year

With West Bengal winning the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for rosogolla, a Kolkata-based director has launched a project to make a biopic on Nobin Chandra Das (1845-1925), the sweetmeat maker who is believed to have invented the dessert in 1868.

The film is set to hit the theatres in December next year.

The producers have selected 2018 as the year of its release as it will mark the anniversary of the GI tag and also it will be the 150th birth anniversary of rosogolla, considering that this popular sweetmeat was invented by Das in 1868.

The producer of the film, also titled “Rosogolla”, will be Windows Production. The film will be directed by Pavel, whose low budget film in 2015, Babar Naam Gandhiji (Father’s name is Gandhiji) earned critics accolades.

Speaking to HT, one of the founder- producers of Windows Production, Nandita Roy said the film was conceptualised almost two years back.

“We felt that something needs to be done to make people aware of rosogolla’s inventor,” Nandita told HT. She added that though basically the film will be a biopic of Nobin Chandra Das, it will also depict everything about rosogolla, including Bengali’s sentiment about it.

She, however, said the proposed movie will not be a star studded one. “Through this film, we will also launch new acting talents, the search for which is already on,” she said.

Roy along with Shiboprosad Mukherjee directed some of the biggest hits in Bengali film industry in recent years. These are Posto (2017), Praktan (2016), Belaseshe (2015) and Icche (2011).

According to Pavel, since the beginning he was confident that ultimately Bengal would win the battle with Odisha. “Rosogolla was always Bengal’s and it has been proved,” he said.

“Nobin Chandra Das invented the sweet in 1868. He was trying to come up with a new sweet for a number of years before he came up with it. He never thought of trying for a patent on the sweet but taught confectioners how to prepare it,” Nobin Chandra Das’ great great-grandson Dhiman Das said. For years, the Das family was recognised as the first family of the state’s sweetmeat industry mainly due to its claim on the parentage on rosogolla.

The Mamata Banerjee administration applied for the GI authentication in 2015.