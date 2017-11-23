BJP youth leader arrested in Kolkata for defacing Biswa Bangla logo

A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader was arrested and eight workers were detained by the police for defacing the logo of Biswa Bangla, an umbrella brand used by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for official activities, earlier this week.

Manikanchan Pal, a BJP youth leader in the Lake Town-Bangur Avenue area, and the eight others were questioned on Thursday.

”On Wednesday night, the police went on a raid and arrested nine of our organisers including the president of the north Kolkata suburban district Yuva Morcha Manikanchan Pal,” Sayantan Basu, general secretary and the spokesperson of the state unit of the party, said.

“He has been charged with one non-bailable and two bailable sections. BJP youth workers are demonstrating outside the police station. If he is sent to jail, BJP and Yuva Morcha workers will take up an agitation programme where we will burn the Biswa Bangla logo,” Basu added.

Pal will be produced in a court on Thursday.

Black ink was smeared on a few banners that lined the roads in the Lake Town area in the northern fringes of Kolkata.

According to police sources, Pal was identified from closed-circuit television cameras in the area. Police are also looking for a few more suspected to be involved in the incident.

The Biswa Bangla logo that was designed by the chief minister has been in the news recently after former Trinamool Congress number two Mukul Roy joined the BJP and alleged that its copyright was owned by Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

In a public rally in Kolkata on November 10, Roy alleged that the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament was organised by Biswa Bangla that was owned by Abhishek Banerjee, who also owned the Jago Bangla Media Private Ltd.

While Roy brandished documents to claim that Banerjee applied for registering the trademark in his name, the 31-year old MP said the brand was not his property and shot off a legal notice to Roy.

Home secretary of Bengal Atri Bhattacharya and MSME secretary Rajiva Sinha both issued statements trashing Roy’s claims and asserted that Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation is a company owned by the state government.

The day the logos were defaced, an Alipurduar court passed an interim injunction restraining Mukul Roy from making any statement that would link Abhishek with Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation and Jago Bangla.

Judge Indranil Chatterjee said the court did not find any evidence of a relationship between Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation and Jago Bangla Media Ltd.