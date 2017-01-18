CBI plans to move Rose Valley and Saradha chiefs from jail to the grilling table in Bhubaneswar

CBI has drawn up plans to bring Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and Saradha boss Sudipto Sen from Kolkata jails to the interrogation table in Bhabaneswar where TMC MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay are held for questioning, giving the impression that ruling party leaders and politicians benefitted from both and they want to revive the Saradha probe.

Over the past few days, suspended Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh met CBI officers in their Salt Lake office twice and gave them fresh statements to help the investigation on the Saradha front.

Though Kundu has been behind bars since March 2015 and Sen since April 2013, CBI never brought them to the investigation table at the same place and almost at the same time. However, sleuths also indicated that they won’t interrogated together.

Even as the arrest of the TMC MPs has triggered a high-pitched battle between the leaders of the ruling party in Bengal and BJP, CBI sources indicate that half a dozen TMC leaders, MPs and cine stars are under their scanner.

The arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the Trinamool leader in Lok Sabha, triggered high-pitched protests by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT Photo)

“We are already trying to bring in Rose Valley Group chairman for a fresh round of interrogation to Bhubaneshwar. We are trying to shed light on new sides of investigation. Likewise there is a pending warrant against Saradha chairman Sudipto Sen related to a case in Odisha. However, Sen is reportedly ill and we are waiting for him to recover,” said a CBI source from Delhi.

Sudipto Sen was arrested by CBI on April 23, 2013 and after a period of interrogation was sent to Alipore central jail. Gautam Kundu implicated in the Rs 17,000 crore Rose Valley scam was arrested on March 23, 2015 and faced a similar situation. He is now housed in Presidency central jail in Kolkata.

According to CBI sources, last year in February, sleuths discovered a diary from the hidden chamber of Kundu at his office in DLF building at the outskirts of Kolkata.

Kundu, according to investigators, kept records of payment to influential people in the diary. Many new evidences have emerged that now needs to be verified before CBI initiates fresh set of interrogation and arrests.

“We had to break a wall to find the hidden chamber in Kundu office. Illegal payments made to influential people have been recorded in the diary. It is an important piece of evidence and we need to interrogate him on that,” said a CBI source.

According to sleuths, Ghosh has provided leads and named a few political heavyweights who have received money.

The Enforcement Directorate, too, has stepped up speed of investigation as well as the process of attachment of properties of Rose Valley. In the last few months ED has attached properties worth Rs 1,250 crores including 10 hotels and resorts. It expects the worth of these properties to be more than Rs 2,000 crores.

The properties underwent ‘provisional attachment’ under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED is sending the papers to union finance ministry to complete the process.

ED has already seized 17 luxurious cars of Gautam Kundu including Rolls- Royce and a limousine. Over 200 cars belonging to Rose Valley Group have also been seized so far.