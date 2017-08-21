Centre discriminating between states on flood relief: Mamata Banerjee

The Centre is discriminating in allocating resources for flood relief between states, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday. She also alleged that river dykes in Purnea in Bihar were deliberately breached resulting in floods in Bengal.

Speaking to media persons in Malda after she toured the flood affected areas of the district, she claimed that though the floods in Bengal are more severe than that in Gujarat and Assam, enough Central assistance is not coming to Bengal.

“I want all states that are affected by flood should get Central assistance according to the requirement, and there should not be any discrimination on this matter,” she remarked. Incidentally, both Gujarat and Assam are BJP-ruled states.

Large parts of as many as 11 out of 23 districts of Bengal -- Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri -- have been inundated this year.

“I have been informed rivers dykes at Purnea were deliberately damaged to divert the water flow to Bengal. This is unacceptable,” she said.

“A total of 11 districts have been flood- affected, and 152 people have lost their lives. The total number of people affected by flood is over 1.5 crore,” chief minister said.

The chief minister, along with senior bureaucrats, visited the flood affected area in Malda, one of the worst affected districts. The water levels in some rivers are still increasing and inundating new areas. She talked to the flood- affected people and also enquired about the supply of relief items from the officials.

Corroborating the chief minister’s allegations, a district irrigation department official said that though there was no rainfall in the past 24 hours, water from Bihar is entering Malda through some rivers and inundating new areas.

“At least 10 lakh people in Malda district alone has been affected by the flood. Thousands of mud houses have collapsed. There are reports of looting of relief items from the block development offices at Ratua, where the BDO and joint-BDO were beaten up by villagers,” he said.