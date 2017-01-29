DRI seizes 41 kgs gold worth Rs 12 Crore from a businessman in Kolkata

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 41 kgs of gold from a businessman in Kolkata, worth Rs 12 crore in the market. The haul is the largest for the agency from a single person in Bengal so far.

Based on source information, a ten member DRI team lead by Vikram Meka, deputy director, raided an apartment in Beleghata, Kolkata on January 28. During searches they recovered 354 pieces of gold bars weighing 41 kgs. The market price of the gold is over Rs 12 Crore. The bars were found from inside the safe of a cabinet in one of the rooms of the apartment.

Sleuths arrested one Suman Saha (35), a busines man who recently moved into the apartment. Saha owns a restaurant in Kankurgachi area on Kolkata. Earlier he used to own a cell phon shop near Sealdah station.

According to DRI sleuths Saha, though is an Indian citizens had his schooling in Bangladesh. Certificates of education found from his possession pointed out that he was originally a resident of Bangladesh.

During interrogation Saha claimed that he was just a keeper of the gold. A youth used to bring them to him for safekeeping and then later take it away.

Interestingly, DRI sleuths missed the youth, yet unidentified, by a few minutes while they raided the apartment. Saha has been booked under section 104 of customs Act 1962.

It was on August 2016, DRI seized 58 kgs of Gold from Kolkata, but that was from a number of persons who were carrying it.