I created ‘Biswa Bangla’ brand, gave it to govt for free: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told the state Assembly Wednesday that she had created the brand ‘Biswa Bangla’, designed the logo and gave it to the government for free.

It is the first time Banerjee has spoken on the issue since BJP leader Mukul Roy alleged that Biswa Bangla, the umbrella logo promoted by the Bengal government is actually owned by the CM’s nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“I created the logo in 2013. It was given to the state government free of charge. The government will use it as long as it wants. If and when it will have no use of it, the logo will return to me. Some are trying to spread lies,” the chief minister said.

“The Biswa Bangla logo is my dream. Dreams are never sold. None can set a price for a dream,” she added.

On November 10, in his first public meeting as a BJP leader, former railway minister and Trinamool second-in-command Mukul Roy alleged that the logo was registered in the name of Abhishek Banerjee.

The allegation generated a lot of controversy in the following days in Bengal with the 31-year old MP dragging Roy to court in defamation case. Roy, who was restrained by a district court not to say anything linking the logo and the MP, insists that he has all the documentary evidence and will prove his claim in court.

Roy had claimed that the address given in the application Abhishek Banerjee made to register the logo in his name also contained the address 30B Harish Chatterjee Street, which is the residence of the chief minister.

After Roy’s allegation, home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and MSME secretary Rajiva Sinha issued statements saying the claims were “totally false.”

Last week, the BJP leader targeted Abhishek again saying he owns the political slogan “Maa Mati Manush” of the Trinamool Congress.