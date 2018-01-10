Journalist accompanying Mamata Banerjee caught stealing cutlery in Scotland hotel

A journalist accompanying West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on her maiden trip to Scotland last year was caught stealing cutlery at a dinner party hosted in a prominent hotel in Edinburgh.

The incident took place in Edinburgh on November 17, a day after Banerjee addressed delegates at a business meeting organised to woo local investors.

Banerjee was accompanied by a team of senior journalists and editors of local newspapers and television channels along with government officials.

The journalist, who is aged around 60, initially denied the charge and even tried to get out of trouble by putting the stolen item inside the bag of a fellow journalist from a Bengali news television channel. But he was caught on security cameras installed inside the banquet hall and had to give in.

The hotel staff threatened to hand him over to the police but finally let him off with a fine of 50 pounds.

Since the incident brought shame to the entire fraternity and even tarnished the image of the state, journalists decided not to speak about it.

However, some members of the delegation recently revealed the incident to Janashartha Barta, a small Bengali tabloid. The tabloid carried a report on January 8 but mistakenly stated that it happened in London.

“The scribe in question works for a Bengali daily with limited circulation but figures among journalists known to be close to the Bengal chief minister. In the past, he had been part of media teams that went abroad with Banerjee,” said one of the editors, who was present at the party, on condition of anonymity.

“The scribe had to pay the fine from his own pocket. It became a shameful episode since Bengalis living in Edinburgh, who were otherwise enthused to see the chief minister in their city, came to know about the theft,” said the editor.

The editor said the chief minister was not present at the dinner where the theft took place since it was privately hosted by an industrialist. She was furious when someone informed her the next day.