Kailash Vijayvargiya dares Mamata Banerjee to arrest BJP Bengal chief

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has dared the Mamata Banerjee government to arrest BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who was booked on Thursday by West Midnapore district police for carrying a sword during a Ram Navami procession on April 5.

Ghosh was booked under non-bailable sections of Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, hours within chief minister Mamata Banerjee warning legal action against those carrying weapons during political or religious processions.

Read: Sangh Parivar organise unprecedented Ram Navami celebration across Bengal

“We are not going to take it lightly. Let them try and arrest him,” Vijayvargiya said in East Midnapore district on Friday. Ghosh and Vijayvargiya are in East Midnapore district since Thursday.

“The chief minister has been playing a very negative role since Trinamool leaders started landing in jails for their links with various chit fund scams. They are targeting Ghosh, whereas Trinamool leaders were also seen carrying weapons. They are also looking the other way when people from other communities are carrying weapons,” Vijayvargiya said.

Many women and children participated in processions carrying swords and axes. (HT Photo)

Ghosh, too, criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for being partial. “What action are they planning against former Trinamool minister Madan Mitra, who was seen with a sword during a Muharram procession?” he asked.

The chief minister, however, showed no sign of going soft on BJP that she now identifies as her opponent number one. “BJP does not know Bengal’s culture, not even India’s. If they knew, they would have worshipped in temples instead of carrying out processions with swords. They are trying to pollute Bengal’s culture. We are not going to tolerate this, and the law will take its own course against people who organise rallies with weapons,” she reiterated from a rally in Burdwan district on Friday.

Read: Muslim clerics in Bengal demand ban on RSS, say Ram Navami processions with weapons illegal

Bengal’s ruling party has been at loggerheads with the saffron camp over the celebration of Ram Navami when nearly a hundred processions were taken out across the state by various rightwing Hindutva outfits. Many leaders of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participated in these rallies.

The chief minister accused BJP of trying to hijack the religious programme and playing politics in the name of religion.