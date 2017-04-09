Kanthi Dakshin assembly bypoll peaceful, Trinamool Congress confident of retaining seat

It is a challenge for the opposition parties to take on Trinamool Congress in its stronghold of Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat. Polling remained over all peaceful in the constituency on Sunday.

After Dibyendu Adhikari MLA became the member of Loksabha from Tamluk, he resigned from the state assembly. This led to by poll in the seat. Trinamool Congress here pitted Chandrima Bhattacharya, former minister of the state, as candidate in the Contai South assembly segment.

“Peaceful polling continues and people are coming out to vote. Everyone knows who will win here. It is a question of who will come second which everyone is keen to know. People are with Mamata Banerjee,” said Bhattacharya, speaking to media persons.

The two challengers to Trinamool Congress are Uttam Pradhan of the left front and Sourindramohon Jana of BJP. They too sounded confident, though leveled allegations against the ruling party.

“Hoodlums on motorbikes are roaming around since last night. This morning some of our workers were also beaten up,” said Jana pointing fingers at thee ruling party.

The BJP candidate had alleged that their workers have been beaten up at Daudpur and three were taken to a local hospital. Jana also alleged that in some areas ruling party workers prevented BJP workers from entering polling booths.

Overall the polling remained peaceful in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat. (HT Photo)

Till 5 pm, 65.64% polling was recorded in Kanthi Dakshin.

In the last assembly election, the left front was in the second position in the seat and BJP had bagged about 8.76% votes against only 3.29 % in the 2011 assembly election.

“This time we have seen a good response from the people during our campaign. If the voters cast their votes according to their will then it will be in our favour, “ said the BJP candidate.

The assembly consists with 8 gram panchayats and Contai municipality. Only one gram panchayat is controlled by the left and the other bodies are with Trinamool Congress. There are over 2.7 Lakh voters and 258 polling stations in the assembly seat.

Like BJP, the left front is also hoping that in the by election votes will go against Trinamool Congress and it will come in their favour.

“People have witnessed the real character of Trinamool Congress and BJP. They have understood that no one of them will do any good for the common people. We are sure to get the favour of the people in the election, “ Uttam Pradhan said.

But Trinamool Congress is sure about their win. “There is no any doubt for the win of our candidate. She will win with the margin of more than one lakh vote,” claimed Dibyendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MP and party strong man in the area.

And the administration had taken all the steps for a peaceful election. Beside 6 company central forces more than a thousand state police were deployed for the polls. Seven model booths were also arranged and those were controlled by women poling officials.

Results will be declared on April 13, after counting.