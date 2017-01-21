Mob torches bus, blocks highway to protest lynching in Bengal’s Kalna

A mob on Saturday set a Kalna-bound bus on fire and brickbatted the police force on NH 34 at Habibpur in Nadia district to protest against the lynching of a man and thrashing of five others at Kalna in Burdwan two days ago.

Seven day labourers, who had gone to Kalna to spray pesticide on trees, were beat up by local people at Baruipara -- who suspected them to be child lifters. It led to the death of one Anil Biswas while five others were injured.

Claiming that the labourers hailed from the area, the mob torched a private bus plying on Ranaghat-Kalna route, a senior police officer said. The situation was soon brought under control and some of the protestors were detained, the officer added.

The protestors were demanding that all those involved in the incident be arrested and adequate compensation be given to the family of the deceased and injured.

The Nadia police officer said the Burdwan police had arrested some people in connection with the incident.