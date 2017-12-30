NCB starts mole hunt after top official gets call from ‘drug peddler’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the primary drug law enforcement agency, has started a probe to identify possible ‘traitors’ in the organisation acting as moles for drug peddlers.

The move followed a call received by NCB eastern zone regional director, D K Srivastava from an unknown person ordering a supply of 1.5 kg of cannabis.

Srivastava got the call on November 28, soon after he held a meeting with the owners of nightclubs and pubs in Kolkata to discuss ways to prevent narcotics supply during the year end festivities.

“This is unprecedented. However, the telephone call can enable us to track the gang and those associated with narcotic dealers. We will track the caller as early as possible,” Srivastava told HT.

The caller also mentioned during the course of conversation that the cannabis was meant for a year- end party at a resort in Rajarhat-Newtown in the northern fringes of Kolkata.