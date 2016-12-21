 Newly-wed woman found hanging in Kolkata, family cries murder, dowry harassment | kolkata | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Newly-wed woman found hanging in Kolkata, family cries murder, dowry harassment

kolkata Updated: Dec 21, 2016 08:48 IST
IANS, Kolkata
Highlight Story

A newly-wed woman allegedly hanged herself within a week of her marriage in Kolkata. (Representative image)

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging after only a week into her marriage at Baguihati in Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

Kajol Das, married to Linton Das of Baguihati a week ago, was declared dead at a hospital on Monday, police said.

The victim’s family members alleged the girl was killed by her husband and in-laws as her parents failed to pay the dowry of Rs 10 lakh.

“My sister was killed. We saw bruise marks in her dead body. It seems her husband and in-laws tortured her for not getting the demanded dowry of Rs 10 lakh,” the victim’s sister said.

Police arrested the husband and both in-laws, as per the complaint lodged by the girl’s family.

“Victim’s husband, father-in-law Narayan Das and mother-in-law Krishna Das were held on the charge of rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide (ICP 304). They would be produced in the Barasat court on Tuesday,” an officer from Baguihati police station said.

“The real reason of death can be ascertained only after we get the autopsy report,” he added.

tags

more from kolkata

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<