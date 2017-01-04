Parents of brain dead baby want clinic shut

The parents of an 18-month infant have appealed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to close down a clinic in south Kolkata after holding a doctor and a nurse responsible for administering an injection that has allegedly reduced the lively baby to a vegetative state.

Avighna Saha suffered a cardiac arrest after he was allegedly administered potassium chloride injection through intravenous fluid (IV) by a nurse at Park Clinic on September 29.

The infant’s parents have urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the health department, to shut down the private hospital as an exemplary punishment until a full investigation is done.

Avighna was admitted to the clinic on September 28 with mild dehydration with symptoms of vomiting.

According to medical experts, concentrated potassium chloride can be fatal if it is injected.

Avighna’s father, Monojit Saha, has lodged an FIR against the nursing home and Dr A K Paul and the nurse Poonam Debnath at Shakespeare Sarani police station on January 2.

“It is a case of medical negligence. My son’s condition deteriorated after the nurse administered the potassium chloride injection. We have lodged an FIR against the clinic, Dr A K Paul and Poonam Debnath,” Monojit told the media on Tuesday.

Dr Paul was not available for comment when HT contacted him on his mobile phone on Tuesday afternoon.

“Initially, the authorities tried to suppress the incident when we drew the attention of the concerned doctor about negligence in treatment. The clinic’s management paid the bills for my son’s treatment after we shifted Avighna to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital,” said Monojit.

“Avighna is now undergoing treatment at Institute of Neuro Science under Dr Hrishikesh Kumar for the past two months. The hospital concocted a story that the child became hypoxic because of aspiration during feeding,” said Monojit.

“Although he is still breathing, the playful and happy child has turned almost lifeless and is in a vegetative state due to medical negligence,” said the father.

People for Better Treatment (PBT), a non-government platform floated for the victims of medical negligence in the country, has also written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to take action against the erring doctors and nurses of the clinic.

“The parents have briefed us. Exemplary punishment should be given to the doctors and nurses of the clinic. We have also written to the chief minister requesting her intervention. The licence of the clinic should be cancelled,” said Dr Kunal Saha chief of PBT.