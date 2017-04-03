Park street horror rerun, women molested, beaten up in a night club

Bringing back memories of the February 2012 Park Street gang rape case, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly molested and beaten up inside a posh Park Street nightclub by a group of drunk men. The woman’s husband was also roughed up when he protested.

The accused men assaulted the couple on the pretext that they had ventured into a reserved area.

A complaint was made at the Shakespeare Sarani police station following which an FIR was lodged. However the police are yet to arrest anyone.

“The men were drunk. They shouted at us for stepping into some reserved area. They then assaulted me and touched me inappropriately. They molested me,” said the victim, speaking to the media.

“No one came forward to save me. They just stood there and watched. Ultimately the bouncers and some officials of the night club came to our rescue,” the victim added.

“We are trying to identify the accused. We have got the CCTV footage. We have slapped IPC sections 354, 354 A, 323,341 and 34 relating to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, unwelcome comment or sexual overtones, voluntarily causing hurt and others,” said a senior police officer.

The couple who are residents of Alipore, visited the night club on Park street at around 1 am on Saturday. They went there to meet with friends from another night club.

“The man molested me in front of others and tried to push me down to the floor. After I fell, he continued hitting me over and over again. Three others -- whom I could not identity -- joined in and surrounded me. My husband tried to come forward to save me. He was hit and one of the men tried to throttle him using the gold chain he was wearing. His hair was pulled, his spectacles were thrown away and he was pushed around so that he could not reach me,” the victim alleged.

Finally, the club bouncers and the owner himself rushed to the couple’s rescue. The woman later claimed she was receiving calls urging her to withdraw the case.

On February 6, 2012, an Anglo-Indian woman who took lift from a group of men she had met in the nightclub earlier was raped in the moving car and later thrown out. Most of the accused in the case have been convicted.