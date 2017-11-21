Police constable, three Bangladeshis among 11 arrested in fake passport racket in Bengal

Bengal police has arrested Raju Mondal, a constable of Berhampore police station, for helping some Bangladeshi nationals to make fake passport and different documents. A total of 11 persons -- three Bangladeshis and seven Indians -- were arrested in this connection.

The Bangladeshis arrested were allegedly making Indian passports to visit France.

Interestingly, about a month ago they entered India with valid passports. But then they started obtaining documents with fake identities.

“Getting a visa to visit France is tough for a Bangladeshi citizen. But Indians can easily obtain the required visa. The uncle of one of the accused lives in France, and he assured them of good jobs if they can reach that country. So they came to India and made fake identity documents to get Indian passports,” said district police superintendent Sri Mukesh.

“On November 16, we got a tip off that some Bangladeshi nationals are trying to make Indian passport to go to France. We arrested Md Minaj, a resident of Bangladesh, two more Bangladeshi nationals and some Indian citizens from different parts of Murshidabad district,” said a senior district police officer.

“The Bangladeshi nationals made some fake domicile certificates and rubber stamp of some gram panchayat pradhans. Thereafter, bribing the Indian officials they obtained fake voter id cards, Aadhaar cards and birth certificates,” added the district police chief.

Minaj made his Indian documents in the name of Madhab Mondal. He even submitted the documents to the passport office and was got an appointment for interview for the issuance of passport,” said Mukesh.

Though 11 persons have already been arrested, some more could be nabbed, said cops.

“We are verifying all the seized documents and trying to find out the real owners, whose serial numbers have been used in fake identity cards,” said Mukesh.