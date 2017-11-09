Ritabrata Banerjee’s estranged girlfriend lodges police complaint against Mukul Roy

Less than a week after joining BJP, former Trinamool bigwig Mukul Roy faced trouble from a rather unexpected quarter on Thursday.

Namrata Dutta, the Bengaluru-based software professional who has accused Rajya Sabha MP and former CPI(M) member Ritabrata Banerjee of raping her by promising marriage, lodged a police complaint against Roy alleging he was putting pressure on her to withdraw her complaint against Banerjee.

Thursday’s complaint was lodged at Balurghat police station in South Dinajpur district where Dutta has her permanent residence. Inspector-in-charge of Balurghat police station, Sanjay Ghosh, told the media that charges against Mukul Roy were registered under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 195 A (threatening someone to give false evidence), 214 (offering gift to shield an offender) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Incidentally, Banerjee was supposed to get married to his fiancé Durba Sen on Thursday evening. The couple, as well as Archana Majumdar, a physician close to Mukul Roy, were named in the new complaint filed by Namrata Dutta. Majumdar was earlier named in a complaint and even interrogated by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Majumdar telephoned me and warned I would be in trouble if I didn’t withdraw my complaint because Mukul Roy is a very influential person. So, I lodged a complaint under non-bailable sections of the IPC against Roy,” said the techie. “I was even told that Ritabrata is related to him,” she added.

“A man called me and said a sum of Rs 8 lakh had been deposited in my bank account, and I should go silent. The voice sounded like that of Ritabrata,” alleged Dutta.

Roy dismissed the allegation. “I don’t even know who Namrata Dutta is. I haven’t even seen, or talked to her. Bengal is witnessing a police rule. Some people are scared of me because they know how much damage I can do if I get proactive,” Roy said in Kolkata. Though he did not name any political party it was apparent that he was pointing finger at Trinamool Congress leaders.

Banerjee, however, did not hesitate to accuse the CPI(M) of conspiring against him. “Certain leaders in the CPI(M) are after me and this entire episode (the complaint by Namrata Dutta) is their handiwork,” Banerjee said on Wednesday after he emerged from a four-hour grilling by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths.

38-year-old Banerjee was expelled from CPI(M) for “anti-party and anti-communist role” in mid-September. He, too, filed a police complaint, alleging extortion by Dutta.

Incidentally, photos and videos of intimate moments of Banerjee and Dutta have gone viral on social media. There are also speculations that Banerjee is keeping in touch with Roy and trying to join the BJP.

Before lodging the first police complaint in the second week of October, Dutta tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to her posts on Twitter. Her main allegation was that Banerjee promised marriage and got intimate with her but subsequently turned his back on her.