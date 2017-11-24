Rosogolla policy: Bengal govt to set nutrition parameters for exports

With the geographical indication (GI) tag on rosogolla under its belt, the Mamata Banerjee administration is set to formulate a rosogolla branding policy, an important part of which is to set nutrition parameters for exporting the juicy sweet.

“Each piece of sweet should have a minimum of 269 calories, six grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrate, 6-8 grams of fat and 200 milligrams of calcium,” a state food processing department official said choosing to remain anonymous since the minister in charge of the department was yet to be appraised of the details.

“Only those rosogolla manufacturers who can manufacture according to the specifications will get the Banglar Rosogolla tag,” the official added.

Nobin Chandra Das (1845-1925) is regarded as the inventor of the sweet . (Photo Courtesy: K C Das Pvt Ltd)

Food processing minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah confirmed the development. “The officials are working on the details, but the matter is yet to reach my level,” the minister said.

The policy will also entail developing a logo for “Banglar Rosogolla” (Bengal’s Rosogolla).

The GI tag has commercial implications since rosogollas can be tinned and exported using the tag. The state government will shortly convene a meeting of the major sweetmeat manufacturers of the state to thrash out the details and prepare a draft of the policy.

Dhiman Das, the great-great grandson of rosogolla inventor Nobin Chandra Das (1845-1925) and director of leading sweetmeat manufacturer K C Das Private Limited, told HT these specifications were suggested by them. “These were also the specifications submitted at the time of applying for the GI tag,” said Das, who has been advising the government on the matter over the past few years.

He also pointed out that the nutrition specifications of the sweet will be applicable only for the products meant for exports. Those made for consumption in the country can deviate.

However, Das admitted that only major manufacturers will be able to adhere to the specifications. “Small and medium sweetmeat manufacturers cannot afford to export their products since it requires investments such as setting up laboratory and hiring nutritionists. But this will surely benefit those who can export,” said Das.

The Bengal government is trying to promote the sweetmeat industry of Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken personal initiative to develop a sweetmeat hub near Burdwan with emphasis on traditional sweets such as sitabhog and mihidana.

Incidentally, Darjeeling tea was the first product to get a GI tag in the country.