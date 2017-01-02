Tapas names Babul in Rose Valley scam

Arrested Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Tapas Paul on Sunday alleged that BJP MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo is closely linked with the Rose Valley group, even though BJP state leadership remarked Supriyo is ready to face any probe.

Paul’s allegation came following Trinamool’s claim on Friday – the day CBI arrested the actor-turned-Trinamool MP in connections with the Rose Valley chit fund scam – that Supriyo, too, had close ties with the same group, but has been spared by the central investigating agency.

Babul Supriyo, 46, is an MP from Asansol constituency. He was a popular playback singer who was handpicked by BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi to contest from Asansol. After he won the seat, he was made a junior minister.

Paul, 58, joined Trinamool Congress soon after the party was launched in 1998. He has been an MLA from Alipore (2001-2006 and 2006-2009) and an MP from Krishnagar (2009-2014 and since 2014).

“I have heard the Rose Valley chief say that Babul Supriyo is their own people,” Paul told journalists on Sunday. He was produced before an Odisha court on Saturday and remanded in three days’ remand.

On Friday, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Derek O’Brien tweeted video clippings showing the singer-turned-BJP MP showering praises on Rose Valley group. In fact, Trinamool leaders had targeted Supriyo hours within Paul’s arrest.

While HT could not speak to Supriyo despite several attempts, state BJP sources claimed the Asansol MP has told the party leadership that he is ready to face any probe and appear before the CBI if ever summoned.

“We have no uneasiness over Trinamool leaders pointing their fingers at Babul Supriyo. Our leaders are ready to face any investigation,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Supriyo, too, told a TV channel that he has records of all financial transactions between him and the Rose Valley group and is ready to produce every document if and when asked.

Meanwhile, Paul’s wife, Nandini alleged that he is being ill treated by CBI officials and being denied of the basic medical support he requires. Tapas Paul’s however, confirmed that his party stands behind him, as it is clear to one and all that he has been implicated in false cases due to the centre’s vendetta politics.