Ten arrested for cheating with electronic devices in recruitment exam in Bengal

Police have arrested 10 candidates in the south Bengal town of Midnapore for cheating with the help of electronic communication devices during a recruitment examination held on Sunday.

They have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) as well as provisions of the IT Act.

The examination that was conducted by the district and sessions court was to select candidates for the positions of stenographer, lower division clerk and group D employees.

The incident took place 12 days after the arrest of an IPS officer, Safeer Karim from Chennai, where he was taking the UPSC (Main) examination. He was allegedly carrying a bluetooth-enabled miniature camera in the button of his shirt and a wireless earpiece. His wife, who was dictating the answers to the questions, was nabbed from Hyderabad.

Of the 10 picked up in Bengal, eight are from Nadia district and two are from West Midnapore. One of the accused is a female.

“The 10 were caught red handed with electronic communication devices. The applicants were clearly told that none should enter the examination halls with mobile phones or any electronic device,” said Bharati Ghosh, district police chief of West Midnapore.

The ten accused are Abhijit Sarkar, Bidyut Thakur, Subrata Thakur, Lintu Biswas, Narottam Halder, Sagar Biswas, Sukanta Biswas, Barnali Mazumder (from Nadia district), Asit Kumar Maity and Manas Ghosh (from West Midnapore).

They were caught from different centres such as Midnapore College (two), Midnapore Collegiate School (six) and Smritikana High School and Paharipur High School (one each).

“Initially we could not understand that they were using wireless devices. But their behaviour appeared suspicious, and the invigilators found they were using wireless bluetooth-enabled headphones in their ears and mobile phones in their pockets,” said Pintu Samanta, headmaster of Midnapore Collegiate High School, where six candidates were caught cheating.

“The device was very small. At the other end was somebody, who was dictating answers,” added Samanta.