TMC MP Abshishek Banerjee slaps defamation suit on Mukul Roy

The tit-for-tat battle between Trinamool Congress MP Abshishek Banerjee BJP leader and former Trinamool general secretary, Mukul Roy continued with the former filing a criminal defamation suit against Roy at a city court on Tuesday.

Since Mukul Roy joined BJP on November 3, he has leveled a series of allegations against Abshishek Banerjee pertaining to the latter’s alleged ownership of Biswa Bangla logo, Trinamool mouthpiece- Jago Bangla and Ma-Mati-Manush logo.

First Abhshek Banerjee who is also chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, had served a legal notice to Roy, which the latter replied to and finally on Tuesday, Banerjee had filed a criminal defamation suit against the former Trinamool second- in-command. According to Abhishek Banerjee’s counsel, the defamation case has been filed under section 202 of the Indian Penal Code.

Banerjee told reporters at the court that he filed the case to bring an end to the ‘mudslinging’ by Roy.

“If I say something, people might not believe me or might not. Similarly, if Roy says something people might either believe or not. Now let the court decided and give a verdict. Then people will come to know what is the truth,” Banerjee said.

He also said that if Roy’s allegations that he owns Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla are proven to be true, he will quit politics. “But if he is proved wrong, he should also quit politics and also leave Bengal,” the chief minister’s nephew said.

The court has summoned Roy for a hearing on December 20.

Reacting to Abshishek’s challenge Mukul Roy said that he had backed up his allegations with documentary evidence.

“The papers that I gave were of the Union ministry of corporate affairs. If I am tried in any court in the country, I will be able to prove that I am right. Now what Abhishek said today is nothing but an attempt to divert people’s attention from the issue. He is a young man and is immature,” Roy reacted.

Last week, Roy filed a similar case at Patiala House Court at New Delhi claiming that the legal notice slapped on him by Banerjee was defamatory. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on December 1.