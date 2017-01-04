Trinamool student activist stabbed in Jaipaiguri, critical; two rivals held

A Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) activist was seriously injured after being stabbed by assailants, allegedly belonging to a rival student union faction, in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said the TMCP activist Shuvankar Mitra was attacked near his house by a group and stabbed multiple times.

A bleeding Shuvankar was taken to Jalpaiguri Hospital and was now at CCU cabin, a hospital doctor said.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said adding police were yet to verify if the arrested youths belonged to the rival faction of local TMCP unit.

Local people said two factions of the TMCP unit were at loggerhead over control of the local college.