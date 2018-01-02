Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul spends the second New Year eve behind bars, waits for bail

Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 30, 2016 in connection with the Rose Valley scam, has spent the second New Year behind the bars without any relief in sight.

The 60-year-old actor-turned-politician has spent most of the 368 days after his arrest in a cabin of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Read: Tapas Paul: Bengali movie star to hardened politico arrested in Rose Valley scam

Paul is the MP from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district since 2009. He was an MLA from Alipore for two terms 2001-2006 and 2006-2009.

Involving an estimated Rs 17,000 crore of depositor funds, the Rose valley scam is the biggest chit fund scam to hit Bengal.

Paul’s frustration increased after Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who was the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha on January 3 in connection with the same scam, was granted bail on May 19 after 136 days in jail. Bandyopadhyay used to stay in a cabin adjacent to that of Paul in the same hospital.

Read: Between the reel and the real falls the shadow: the two facets of actor Tapas Paul’s life

“The matter is in court and I would not like to comment. But I am sure Tapas is suffering a lot. Our friendship goes far beyond our relation as fellow MPs. We have acted together in several films that were extremely popular. Every day I pray to God so that he emerges clean from the current crisis,” another actor-turned-TMC MP Shatabdi Roy.

In April 2017, when Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee went to Bhubaneswar to meet Sudip Bandhopadhyay, she also met Paul and expressed concern about his health. But since then there has hardly been any communication from the party’s top leaders said Nandini Paul, the MP’s wife. She shares her husband’s cabin the hospital.

“We are bearing the medical and legal expenses from our pocket. I hope that the party leadership is still behind my husband and will surely do something to secure bail for him,” said Nandini Paul.

Read: Tapas Pal issues apology for his rape remark, Mamata attacks media

Roy told HT that she is planning to go to Bhubaneswar and meet her former co-actor to keep up his morale.

Paul triggered controversy in June 2014, when he threatened at a public meeting that he would let loose his supporters on CPI(M) women cadres to rape them. He was pulled by Mamata Banerjee and made to tender unconditional apology.

Paul has acted in dozens of films. He acted opposite Madhuri Dixit in her debut film Abodh in 1984.