Two workers die after gas leak at SAIL’s Durgapur steel plant, probe ordered

Two workers died after an alleged gas leak at the coke oven segment of the Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Bengal’s West Burdwan district early on Monday. Two others also took ill after inhaling toxic fumes, but were declared out of danger at the Durgapur Mission Hospital.

The plant, located 158 km from Kolkata, is owned by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). It was set up in the late fifties.

Samir Chakraborty and Sheikh Hafijul – both contractual workers – died after being rushed to the DSP hospital. The incident occurred around 2 am.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. A high-level committee has been formed to find out how the gas leak happened. We have sealed gas lines in the area as a precautionary measure,” DSP spokesperson Chinmoy Samajdar told Hindustan Times.

Chakraborty and Hafijul, who hail from Jamgara and Arti villages respectively, were found unconscious in the resting zone located between the coke oven and the centre plant. Prabir Bose and Sheikh Fariuddin, who went there to beckon the deceased, were taken to the hospital after they complained of uneasiness.

Workers later agitated outside the plant, alleging that the safety measures in place for workers were inadequate. They cited a similar accident that reportedly occurred at the plant about two years ago to buttress their claim.

Two workers were burnt alive when molten steel fell on them at the IISCO steel unit, Burnpur, in May. That plant was also owned by SAIL.