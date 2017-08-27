Watch: Camera hidden in water buckets at a zoo captures how animals behave naturally

A video experiment by The Aktiengesellschaft Cologne Zoological Garden in Germany makes for a rather adorable watch. Zoo officials set up a camera at the bottom of water buckets, to observe how different animals drink from it. The large zoo houses over 7,000 animals of more than 700 species.

In the video, we see donkeys, elephants, giraffes, and chimpanzees stopping by for a sip. While some gulp, some merely look at the water and leave. The video is a delight to watch as the animals are unaware they are being filmed, and so behave naturally.

In the past, The Aktiengesellschaft Cologne Zoological Garden has set up a mirror with hidden cameras at the bottom of the buckets instead of water. Watch how the animals look at it curiously:

