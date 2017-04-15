11 out of 150 ALS ambulances develop snag after flag-off

Eleven out of 150 advance life support (ALS) ambulances, which were launched on Thursday, had to be sent back to the workshop after the equipment installed in these vehicles developed snag.

“As soon as these ambulances were flagged off by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the staff complained of some noise in the vehicles. This was due to fitting issues in 11 vehicles,” said Jitendra Walia, operation head, GVK EMRI that runs the ambulances.

PROBLEM FIXED “There was some noise in the oxygen door, attendant seat (that was shaking), wood cabinet and window sheet. We got them repaired and by Saturday morning they will reach their respective districts,” said Jitendra Walia, operation head, GVK EMRI.

These 11 ambulances were to be sent to Auraiyya, Baghpat, Hathras, JP Nagar, Barabanki, Chandauli, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Firozabad, Pratapgarh and Kasganj districts.

“The noise was in the oxygen door, attendant seat (that was shaking), wood cabinet and window sheet. We got them repaired and by Saturday morning they will reach their respective districts,” he said.

These 11 ambulances were to be sent to Auraiyya, Baghpat, Hathras, JP Nagar, Barabanki, Chandauli, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Firozabad, Pratapgarh and Kasganj districts.

Meanwhile, the other 139 ambulances reached their respective districts on Friday. During the day, GVK EMRI call centre received 27 inquiries for ALS ambulances. “The services are not affected as one ALS ambulance has reached each of the districts and the second one will also reach latest by morning,” stated Walia.

Taking action, the GVK EMRI has blacklisted the firm that had been given the task of fabrication (fitting equipment).

Apart from the existing basic life support ambulances running in the state, 150 ALS ambulances were flagged off on Thursday. Each district will get two ambulances equipped with life-saving technologies.