12 lawyers injured after lift crashes at Lucknow district court

At least 12 lawyers were injured on Monday after an overloaded lift came crashing down from the fourth to the ground floor of a seven-story building inside the Lucknow district court campus.

The mishap took place around 12pm when the power supply went off and the lift got stuck just before the fourth floor of the building. When the power supply came back, it came crashing down to the ground floor instead of going up.

Lawyers present at the court campus and the lift operator, who was standing outside, broke open the doors of the lift to rescue people trapped inside. The lift was carrying 24 people, four more than its capacity.

All were the injured were rushed to the nearby Balrampur Hospital.

District judge AK Upadhayay ordered a probe into the mishap.

People gather at the Lucknow district court after an overloaded lift came crashing down from the fourth to the ground floor . (ANI)

Initial investigation pointed out that the lift was overloaded and could not resume its onward journey to the fourth floor when the power supply was resumed. It also indicated that the lift had a technical flaw - the ‘overload warning’ alarm system was not working.

“If the lift is overloaded then it should stop at the ground floor itself instead of moving up. As the ‘overload warning’ system of the lift was not working, it moved up despite being overloaded,” lift’s operator Ram Sumeran Pal said.

The district court campus has seven lifts and most of them are in a bad shape, complained lawyers.