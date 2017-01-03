14-year-old kills father for rape attempt in Bareilly

A 14-year-old girl allegedly beat her father to death after he tried to rape her in city area here, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Monday when the girl was with her father Sompal (45), a teacher, at their residence.

As Sompal attempted to rape her, she started beating him with sticks, killing him on the spot.

The girl later informed her mother, who had gone out of station, about the incident following which the police was called and the girl detained, the police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in this connection is underway, SP Sameer Saurabh said.