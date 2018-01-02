2018: Lucknow set to sizzle on the silver screen

2017 turned out to be a golden year for films shot in Lucknow and other Uttar Pradesh districts. In fact, the state bagged the “Best Film Friendly State” award at the prestigious 64th National Film Awards.

Movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana shot here ruled the box office while others like Lucknow Central got good reviews.

The year also saw some big banner films being shot here which will be released in 2018. These includes films shot by veterans like ‘No One Killed Jessica’-fame Raj Kumar Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, Ra.One fame Anubhav Sinha and 100 Days-fame Partho Ghosh.

HT City takes a look at the films that will hit screen this year:

Mukkabaaz

Anurag Kashyap’s next is the first film shot in Uttar Pradesh that will be released in 2018 on January 12. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh with Zoya Afroz, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan, the film is a story of a boxer. The love story is weaved around the sports drama which also brings out politics in sports and other barriers. Vineet transformed himself as a boxer after an intense training in Palitya.

Raid

Stretched over two months Ajay Devgn and Illena D’Cruz shot Raid in the state capital a thriller which is based on raids that happened in 1980s. Produced by Kumar Mangat and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is set to hit screens in the first part of 2018. “Raid too is inspired by real incidents that took place in 1980s but are relevant even today,” Gupta told HT.

DaasDev

Sudhir Mishra’s DaasDev that was shot around two years back will finally hit screens on February 16. A spin-off of Devdas, the ensemble cast features Rahul Bhatt, Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saurabh Shukla. The director dubs it as a reverse journey of Dass to Dev with lot of politics mingled in the love story making it very contemporary.

Mulk

Ra.One director shot his first film in the home state with Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Babbar. After making love stories, glossy and larger than life films he shot his first “realistic” since he started making films, confessed the director. He is ready with more projects. “I have a script ready which I was to shoot first but I will probably shoot next. It will be shot in a smaller place probably in a tehsil. I also have another film that again can be shot in Lucknow,” he said.

Vinod Bachchan’s next

The Tanu Weds Manu producer delivered another hit with Raj Kumar Rao-starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana. Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film besides earning well was recently screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Bachchan is now working out to make another installment of the film. “We are working on the script and it will be either a sequel or its prequel. But, before that, we are coming to Lucknow to shoot two more films. Bin Phere Hum Tere and Yaaro Ki Baraat are two scripts that we will make making here this year. The cast is being worked out and we hope to start Bin Phere…first. It’s also a small town story from the Hindi heartland,” he tells HT City.

Ban in Pakistan

If we go by its name, the movie has already been banned in Pakistan! Titled Yeh Picture Pakistan Mein Ban Hai, the film was shot in Lucknow and is being made by Sunil Subramaniam. Starring Filmistan-fame Sharib Hashmi, Aditi Sharma, Chunkey Pandey, Upasana Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Inaamulhaq, Nand Pakistani comedian Rauf Lala, the film was shot extensively in Lucknow for nearly 40 days. The film shot in 2016 is expected to hit screens soon.

Small films lined-up

“Besides big releases, the years will see films that have been shot in 2016 also hit screens. It is good that pending films will be realised like DaasDev and Yeh Picture Pakistan Mein Ban Hai. The message in Mumbai is positive and films are coming to the state. We hope the good run continues,” tells line producer Aroon Singh Dicky.

The movies that will also release soon are Aarzi starring Zeeshan Ayyub and Shama Sikandar. Then there is Tilli directed by Sagar Sharma with Raghuvir Yadav and Atul Srivastava. Lupt directed by Prabhu Raj with Karan Anand, Meenakshi Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Javed Jafri, Nikki Walia will also be shot soon.

Sharman’s two films

The shooting of the film Babloo Bachelor, directed by Agnidev Chatterjee was held at a house in Naka Hindola with actors Sharman Joshi, Aakash Dabhade and Puneet Vasishtha. The film’s story revolves around Babloo who’s looking for a suitable bride. The film also stars Pooja Chopra and Tejashree Pradhan. Earlier in 2017 he’s shot for the film Kashi in Varanasi. 3 Idiot famed actor plays character named Kaashi who is in search of his sister Ganga in the suspense thriller. Debutant Aishwarya Devan plays the female lead. The film has Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Pawha and Priyanka. The film is being directed by Dheeraj Kumar.