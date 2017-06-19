21 Ultra Sonography Centres submit application to shut operations in Lucknow

Citing “unwarranted competition” and a high number of “surprise inspections”, owners of 21 ultrasound centre in Lucknow have submitted an application to the appellate district authority, seeking permission to surrender licence and shut operations.

The city has 440 ultrasound centres.

“There has been a considerable rise in the number of centres that have come up over the past two years. This has given rise to unwarranted competition. The number of surprise inspections too has gone up, which is another issue for us,” said an ultrasound centre owner, who sought permission to close down.

The centres also need to follow stringent rules.

On an average, over 8000 ultrasound tests are performed every day in the state capital. Half of these are for pregnant women. Rules demand that ultrasound centres properly fill up all details of pregnant women, which centre owners say takes a lot of time. The information also has to be shared with the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow on a fixed day, every month. Failing to do this may invite action.

This year, a dozen centres in the state capital have been raided.

Another game-changer for centre owners is that ultrasound facility at government hospitals has been made free.Due to this, now, many patients prefer visiting government hospitals for the test.

Medicines are already being provided for free at government hospitals, and the registration charge is only ₹1. In contrast, at any private clinic, the consultancy fee alone is over ₹250.