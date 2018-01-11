29.74% calls to UP100 related to personal disputes

Over 46% of complaint calls to UP100 – one of India’s biggest police emergency management systems – were related to personal disputes and domestic violence while only around 16% pertained to heinous crimes like life threat to any person, attempt to murder, female harassment, murder, theft and robbery in the past one year,

This was revealed through a data analysis of calls.

Sharing the data with the media on UP100’s first foundation day on Wednesday, additional director general (ADG) of police, UP100, Aditya Mishra said most of the calls between January and December 2017 pertained to personal disputes (29.74%) followed by 16.41% related to domestic violence.

Further analysis showed that 28.7% of domestic violence cases were related to senior citizens and 21.6% cases related to wife beating.

He said other events in the top 10 were related to property disputes (9.15%), accidents (6.27%), thefts (5.77%), female harassment (5.66%), murder attempts (2.87%), gambling (2.61%), traffic jams (1.98%) and life threats to persons (1.85%). Multiple types of complaints covered in the remaining 17.69%, he added.

“From resolving problems of senior citizens, married couples, removing traffic blockages to attending spots of loot, murder and other heinous crime incidents, the UP100 is attending similar 1.25 lakh calls daily and maintaining a high service level of around 99%,” said the ADG, adding, “Of the total calls received, around 47.39 lakh were actionable calls and only 5.04% of these were high priority calls.

He said the experts of UP100 analysed the data on several aspects and many interesting things came out – summer was the busiest season as call frequency was more as compared to winter and spring.

Similarly, Sunday, which is a holiday for most office-goers, was the busiest day for UP100 employees with maximum number of calls being received on this particular day. Besides, 7pm to 10pm was the busiest period daily and 60% callers were from rural areas, he said.

AVERAGE RESPONSE TIME

ADG Aditya Mishra said the UP100 centre was maintaining an average response time (ART) of around 15 minutes and 23 seconds. The ART in rural areas was 16.46 minutes while in urban areas it was 13.27 minutes.

He said efforts were on to reduce this further and improve services by integrating many other services. Two more mirror centres of UP100 would be developed in two other cities, including one in Noida for National Capital Region. Nearly 1,400 motorcycles will be added as response vehicles across the state for better response in remote and crowded areas.

INTEGRATION OF SERVICES

Two phone call services 108 for medical ambulance and 101 for fire have already been integrated with UP100 in October 2017. Since then, over 1,500 medical events were created while over 6,800 fire events were reported at the emergency response centre. Other services like Women Power Line (1090), services related to senior citizens, child welfare, rehabilitation centres for mentally retarded and drug addiction were also under consideration for integration with UP100.

ALERT CALLERS FELICITATED

On the occasion of UP100’s first foundation day, ADG Aditya Mishra felicitated two callers, Harvinder Singh from Bareilly and Pranav Shukla from Lucknow, for their alert calls that averted major incidents. Singh had alerted the emergency response centre about cracks in railway tracks following which a major train tragedy was averted. Shukla alerted about a suicide attempt by a youth and PRV personnel’s immediate intervention saved his life.

BEST PERFORMERS AWARDED

Three districts of western UP – Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Gautambuddhnagar were among the top three performers in average quick response by PRV vehicles and personnel. The average response time of Ghaziabad was 14 minutes and 59 seconds, Muzaffarnagar 16 minutes and 6 seconds and Gautambuddhnagar 16 minutes and 28 seconds.

Similarly, the top three PRV personnel of Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur and Jhansi were also rewarded for their quick response and sensitivity in attending victims. The top three PRVs of Gautambudhnagar, Etawah and Kanpur were also rewarded for attending maximum number of calls.