5 PILs on air pollution in Lucknow: Combined hearing after 3 weeks

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday accepted five PILs on increasing air pollution level in the Lucknow and clubbed them together for a combined hearing after three weeks.

A bench of chief Justice, Uttar Pradesh, Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale, and Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on Tuesday. Justice Bhosale is in the state capital.

PETITIONER’S SUGGESTIONS Mandate people to use more public modes of transportation or for a prescribed distance to reduce pollution.

Mandatory use of cycle or non-motor vehicle for a prescribed distance.

Removal of wood-based industry or other pollution causing industry out of residential areas of all cities in UP.

Arrangement for artificial rain in highly polluted areas in various cities across the state.

Use odd-even formula for four-wheelers to regulate traffic and bring down air pollution.

Removal of tonnes of garbage dumped in the open near Amrapali and Basant Kunj housing schemes on Hardoi-Sitapur bypass road and stop burning of garbage near residential areas.

Increase fine on causing air pollution.

Lawyer Gaurav Gupta, a petitioner in person, is among the five litigants.

Gupta’s PIL explains in detail all aspects of air pollution in the state capital. He has also suggested remedies for tackling it.

In the PIL, Gupta stated that Lucknow’s air quality had been constantly under ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ category due to a high concentration of micro-pollutants that needs to be addressed with urgency.