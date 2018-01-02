 65-year-old man dies of cold at Shamli railway station in Uttar Pradesh | lucknow | Hindustan Times
Jan 02, 2018-Tuesday
65-year-old man dies of cold at Shamli railway station in Uttar Pradesh

Abdul Rahim, 65, was waiting for his train at the Jalalabad railway station Monday evening, the police said.

lucknow Updated: Jan 02, 2018 12:09 IST
A man crosses a railway track on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow on Monday.
A man crosses a railway track on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI File Photo)

An elderly man died of cold at a railway station in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said Tuesday. This is possibly the first death reported in the state due to cold.

Abdul Rahim, 65, couldn’t deal with cold winds as he waited for his train at the Jalalabad railway station Monday evening, they said.

Cold winds have been sweeping Uttar Pradesh and the administrations of Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts have ordered closure of all schools till January 4.

