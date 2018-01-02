65-year-old man dies of cold at Shamli railway station in Uttar Pradesh

An elderly man died of cold at a railway station in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said Tuesday. This is possibly the first death reported in the state due to cold.

Abdul Rahim, 65, couldn’t deal with cold winds as he waited for his train at the Jalalabad railway station Monday evening, they said.

Cold winds have been sweeping Uttar Pradesh and the administrations of Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts have ordered closure of all schools till January 4.