80 fresh swine flu cases in Lucknow: Not enough vaccines for medical staff?

Eighty more patients, including a doctor from KGMU, tested positive for swine flu in Lucknow on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 863. So far, nine people have died of swine flu in the city.

As per the health department’s statistics, 536 patients have got treatment, 264 are being treated at home while 44 are admitted to hospitals. Information about others is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, getting swine flu vaccine has become a difficult task for health staff, particularly those dealing with swine flu patients. A week ago, the health department had said the vaccine would be provided to hospital staff, particularly those assigned duty of screening, testing or care of swine flu patients.

The vaccines were to be supplied to all hospitals marked for swine flu patients. However, such hospitals have got only few vaccines, which is not enough to cover even the staff engaged in care of swine flu patients.

In Lucknow, patients come from other districts as well hence medical staff is exposed to the risk of catching infection. Till now, over a dozen medical staff has tested positive for swine flu.

“Somewhere 10 and at some hospitals 20 vaccines have come. Though more are promised soon, every day is crucial for the staff,” said a government doctor.

Hospitals have been asked to make purchases at their own level, but it is difficult to find vaccine even in the market, as there is less supply by the companies. “In fact, the stock of vaccines should have been brought in July itself so that medical staff gets the coverage even before cases arrive,” said the doctor.