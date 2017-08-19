A historic walk down the memory lane: Residency Lucknow

Picture this: You are sitting at the Residency in Lucknow and going through a history chapter on the First War of India’s Independence in 1857, along with other students, many of whom are differently-abled.

The children participated in heritage games and art activities.

The methodology was a reality for students of some city schools on Friday morning. ITIHAAS – a society working on Indian Traditions and Heritage Society – launched its first programme on inclusive heritage education in Uttar Pradesh, as India celebrated its 70 years of Independence this week.

“This was the first such inclusive walk in Lucknow at the Residency. The event also marks 160 years since the First War of Independence in 1857,” said Smita Vats, founder director, ITIHAAS.

Wheelchair-bound Poonam Rawal, a student of Jeewan Jyoti Special School, said: “I had never been to the Residency in the past. This was my first educational outing What fun. I made new friends as students from other schools were also here.”

During the heritage walk through the Residency, stories related to 1857 were narrated and students were sensitised on the compelling importance of an inclusive world. The children participated in heritage games and art activities.

“Today, for the first time I felt normal,” said a hearing impaired child.

Smita Vats said, “In our 70th year of Independence, we as a country need to be a more compassionate society, the seeds of which are sowed very early in life.” Shivani, director resource centre, ITIHAAS said, “Inclusion in its true sense includes people who are diverse – physically, mentally, socially, economically and culturally.”

The event was attended by 250 students and their mentors from 20 institutions like La Martiniere Girls’ College, St Francis’ School for hearing impaired, Study Hall, Jeevan Jyoti, DPS (Gomti Nagar), Army Public School (Topkhana), Karamat Girls’ Inter College, Adarsh Girls’ Training Institute, PYSSUM school for special needs and many others.

The organisers said such walks and tours would not just be limited to the architecture and history of monuments etc. They would also encapsulate a number of other teachings through narration of anecdotes, stories, experiences from experts etc, said Vats.

“Lucknow can be a perfect lab of learning. At one place, children can learn a wide variety of subjects ranging from sociology, psychology, architecture, culinary arts, fashion, geography etc. Such practice would lead to inter-disciplinary learning and can be an interesting medium for children,” said a teacher of a school.