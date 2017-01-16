A new lease of life: Satkhanda getting ready as a must-see tower

The state capital’s heritage watch tower Satkhanda, a nawabi era structure in the Old City, is all set to don a new and refurbished look, , as its custodian Hussainabad and Allied Trust is planning to transform the red brick structure into a major attraction in the city of nawabs.

HAT officials said the trust had several ambitious plans to highlight the 18 Century edifice, which was among one of the lesser known monuments dotted across the city. “Satkhanda is an altogether different monument, so for this we have plans other than those for the Bada Imambara, Rumi Darwaza and the Clock Tower,” said a HAT official.

He said Satkhanda would not be the same after face lift. “It will be heavily illuminated to highlight the structure at night. Besides, the surrounding area is being developed as a green belt, to give the visitors a pleasant look and feel,” said Nasir Naqvi, HAT officer on special duty.

Naqvi said the plastering and strengthening work had been completed and now the constructing agencies were engaged in beautifying the whole structure. “In addition, the agencies are also installing sound kiosks and glass windscreen atop the structure. The sound kiosks would narrate stories of old Lucknow while the glass shade would ensure safety to the tourists and give a different look to the structure,” he added.

