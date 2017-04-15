Actor Vipin Sharma’s heart is set on directing a film in Uttar Pradesh

Shooting for his fourth acting project in Lucknow, ‘Taare Zameen Pe’ fame actor Vipin Sharma has developed a special bond with Lucknow. He now wants to direct a film here on Hindi heartland issues using local actors and crew.

“As an actor I can play a character from Lucknow but can’t get the real soul, language and characteristics, which a local person can. The city is unique due to its language, tone, rustic locations, stories and secrets which needs to be told to the world,” says the actor.

Vipin is currently shooting in Lucknow for Ratna Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.’ He has shot for ‘Bullet Raja,’ ‘Dasdev’ and short film ‘Life support in the state capital.’

The actor-director has a plan in mind. “We can do an actors’ lab or a workshop in the city with local people where everyone can come up with some local stories and inputs. Then we can put them together and weave a story or two-three stories, which can run parallel. For actors, I will like local talent to take the lead as they can do justice to the script. Then if need be, we can rope in one or two actors from Mumbai. I am sure the outcome will be wonderful as the audience today likes to see real stories provided the content is good,” he says.

He is highly impressed with the local administration and government support in making films. “Besides being shoot-friendly, people here are very supportive. With frequent shoots happening here locals have got used to film stars and don’t get carried away anymore. They are very supportive and listen to the crew very patiently. We have shot in very crowded places without any problem,” says the actor who was last seen in ‘Dhanak,’ which won Best Children Film at National Film Awards recently.

His directorial debut ‘Akki Vikki Nikky’ starring Gangs of Wasseypur fame Zeeshan Qadri is also nearly complete and is in post-production stages. The film is based on struggling actors. “I have also shot a one-hour film ‘Baarish’ in Goa, which has three parallel stories but no dialogues. It’s in a lyrical zone with rains as the binding factor. I am editing the film and it can do well in film festivals and digital space,” says Vipin.

In ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ he plays Rajkummar Rao’s maternal uncle. “The character is in a negative zone. He is a dabangg and greedy person. It’s an interesting role,” he tells. His next release will be Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Dasdev,’ which is a modern take on Devdas in which he plays the character of Chunni Lal.

