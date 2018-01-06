Add a scarf for oomph this winter

Scarves and winters go hand in hand and this is the season where sporting one can never go wrong.

In colder months, they’re all about woolly warmth and serve a different purpose of accessorising. They cover your neck much better and are also brilliant for a party night or cooler days.

“Scarves never go out of style; they’re just too functional in nature. And for winters they’re coming on especially strong, fabrics which take on a whole new design when twisted or draped around the body,” says designer Arshi Jamal.

Scarves adds a cool, friendly touch to your overall looks, regardless of what you are wearing. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

“Ranging from the fluttery, bright coloured and themed scarves, depicting whimsical, iconic images, flowers, animal prints or just a bunch of coloured wool, all of them are bound to spice up any winter outfit,” he says.

No doubt scarves are trending on every online fashion portal.

Budding designer Riva Atwal says scarves are everywhere and they should be.

“Who doesn’t carry a scarf in winter? Be it parties or office, you need them everywhere. And the interesting point is they are no more gender specific. Male counterparts also support it and the new fashion lines launched of late are the proof. So, men are all game for scarves and are keeping aside those straight, boring mufflers of yesteryears.”

So, what really adds oomph to regular winter coats and jackets?

“In addition to traditional plaid, solid scarves with long fringe as well as square pieces with dash of print or colour and woollen thread woven ones or even cashmere are trending. I’m seeing scarves everywhere on national as where as international party circuit,” he says.

A FEW SCARVES THAT ARE TRENDING

1. Cashmere is a great fabric until the end of time especially for north India. It not only keeps you warm it can add to any fashion outlook and, for the most part, if it is designed with heavy fringes they are your best winter buddy. Cashmere scarves can go for both fall and winter and if available in dark solid colours just buy them for your winter wardrobe.

2. For younger people or for office-goers, we suggest lot polka dots or animal print as they have always been an immense selection for all fashion lovers. It adds a cool, friendly touch to your overall looks, regardless of what you are wearing. It does not matter what kind of outfit you are putting on any given day because there will always be a possibility of adding a polka dot scarf.

3. Knit scarves have a charming effect when they are added to any garment. It is an additional touch for both men and women, especially if they are in plain dark colours. It brings both style and sophistication in sync.