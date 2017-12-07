After showcasing Gujarat in Uttar Pradesh, BJP flaunts Amethi feat in PM’s state

The BJP has been showcasing Gujarat model to make inroads into Amethi, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, but now it is presenting its success in Amethi in Gujarat, albeit for different reasons.

As the BJP has secured victory on 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in the state and has won three out of five local bodies’ seats in Amethi, it is now planning to target Rahul for “talking about winning Gujarat” when his party has not been able to win seats in his own Lok Sabha constituency.

A team of 14 newly-elected BJP mayors along with the winners of three civic bodies of Amethi (Amethi, Gauriganj and Jais) have been flown to Gujarat to campaign for BJP candidates.

“The newly-elected representatives, including the winning candidates of Amethi’s three civic bodies, will hold roadshows and address public meetings in Gujarat. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also been campaigning there. UP BJP’s victory in civic polls will boost the party’s campaign and energise workers there,” said UP BJP general secretary Vijay Pathak.

Read More: PM Narendra Modi meets new BJP mayors in Uttar Pradesh, Amethi civic poll winners

Flaying the move, UP Congress Committee president Raj Babbar said the BJP should also consider taking those leaders to Gujarat who had contributed to its defeat in the ward of Gorakhnath temple, the area of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“He is a voter from the ward from where the BJP lost election in Gorakhpur. The BJP obviously wants some new leaders to campaign after the failure of Modi’s brand in Gujarat,” Babbar said.

Other Congress leaders, including those from Amethi, said it was another example of how the BJP misled the people.

“The BJP has been misleading the people of UP in the name of Gujarat model. The party now wants to mislead the voters of Gujarat using the name of Amethi,” said president of Amethi district Congress Committee Yogendra Mishra.

“Rahul has worked hard for the development of Amethi. The central government has scrapped a number of projects in Amethi, including Shaktiman Food Park, Hindustan Paper Mills and IIIT. Still Amethi has HAL, BHEL, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy, Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute, Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) and CRPF recruitment camp. No other leader can claim of having so many leading institutes in his constituency,” he said.