Agra lad to make World Series karting debut  

Reigning Asian karting champion and two-time Indian national champion racer Shahan Ali Mohsin is all set to compete in his first full season of European competition after signing up with the Formula K Junior Team for the 2017 World Series Karting (WSK) season. The season kicks off this weekend at Adria International Raceway in Italy with 106 drivers from 33 countries in fray.

Shahan would drive in the Mini 60 category at this highly-rated karting championship. The tournament runs across four rounds preceded by a WSK Champions Cup event to kick off the season.

“I am really thrilled and looking forward to the huge challenge that lies ahead. Ever since winning the Asian karting title last year, I have been working hard on plans for 2017,” said Shahan before leaving for Italy.

“Italy being the epicentre of world karting is the perfect place to start my European Karting career,” he added.

As for the coming WSK Champions Cup weekend, the entry list stands at a mammoth 106 drivers from 33 countries, in the Mini 60 category alone. The finals will feature 34 drivers, which means 72 drivers will be eliminated in a series of time trials and heat races which started on Friday with the finals scheduled on 29th.

Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin took to motor racing at a young age. He was 7 when he first drove a go kart at a track in Hyderabad and surprised onlookers. Student of Delhi Public School in Agra, Shahan made his competitive racing debut in 2013, at the JK Tyre National Rotax Karting Championship.

He finished an impressive third in the opening invitational round of the Asian championship held at Sepang Circuit in January 2016, followed by another podium in Round 3 of the Asia Rotax Max Karting Challenge. His first win at Asian level came in the final round of the season at Shah Alam race track in Malaysia and he went on to become the first Indian to win the Asia Max Karting title.