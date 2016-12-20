Agra-Lucknow Expressway to open for commuters on Dec 23

The new Agra-Lucknow Expressway is all set to open for commuters on December 23.

The country’s longest expressway will offer a smooth ride to Agra and bring down travel time from 7 hours to 3.5 hours for commuters, an official said.

Chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar held a preparatory meeting with UP Expressways Industrial Development (UPEIDA) and police officials here on Monday to ensure that the necessary traffic management system, road safety and emergency services are in place along the 302-kilometre expressway for road users before the D-Day.

The highway police have been asked to maintain a vigil and restrict road-users to a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded up to eight-lanes, was inaugurated by chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on November 21. “Police officers have been told to provide one police van (Dial 100) and one ambulance (108 service) on every 30 kilometre stretch of the expressway and also set up requisite check posts,” said Bhatnagar. The expressway passes through four national highways and spans 10 districts connecting Agra-Lucknow via Shikohabad, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao and Hardoi.

The UPEIDA has been asked to set up base stations in each district and also set up an integrated automatic highway traffic management system to coordinate with emergency services, patrol cars and police check posts to keep a watch on road users. The traffic system will reduce accidents and help commuters during fog when visibility is very low, according to officials.

“They (UPEIDA and police) have also been asked to put up proper road signs, milestones and other road-safety precautions along the route,” said the chief secretary. Patrol cars will be equipped with speed radars and breath analysers.

