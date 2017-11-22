Agra University marksheet with Salman Khan’s photo goes viral

The marksheet of a student of an Aligarh-based degree college, affiliated to the Agra University, bearing the photograph of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has gone viral on the social media.

The discrepancy came to light before the distribution of marksheets to students.

Official spokesman of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra, Dr Girija Shankar said he did not receive any complaint in this regard and would look into the matter if it was brought to his notice.

The marksheet belongs to a BA first year student of Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College in Tejpur Java of Aligarh district.

The student’s enrolment number is given with his name on the marksheet (2016-17 session) but the photograph is that of Salman Khan.

“We have verified our records which were found to be correct,” Dr Shankar claimed, denying any error on the part of the university.

“It is the student who fills the form and pastes his photo which is forwarded by the college principal after verification. An invigilator also checks the content,” he said.

The incident has come to light barely a fortnight before President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to attend the university’s convocation.