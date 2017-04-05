Ahead of crackdown on criminals, Yogi getting prisons ready

Days after taking over as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath had warned the criminals to “leave UP or be prepared to go to jail”.

While the promised crackdown is yet to begin, the BJP government is speeding up the SP regime’s project to equip UP jails with hi-tech surveillance system.

“We have been asked to equip all jails with mobile phone jammers, CCTV cameras and metal detectors to check crimes that are planned and executed by criminals from behind the bars. The step will also prevent planned murders and disturbances in jails,” a senior official in the home department said.

“The height of boundary walls of many prisons is also being increased as part of the initiative,” he added.

To equip 12 most sensitive prisons in the state with mobile jammers, the government has released the second and final installment of Rs 42.70 crore from the total allocation of Rs 71.28 crore.

“The order in this regard has been issued by under secretary, UP, Karunesh Kumar Singh to DG, Prisons Administration and Reform Services, on March 31,” the official said.

The task, being carried out by the Electronics Corporation of India, would cover Bareilly central jail as well as district jails of Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Moradabad, Etawah, Bulandshahr, Banda, Mainpuri, Jhansi, and Jaunpur,” he added.

Installation of CCTV cameras is already underway at 23 sensitive jails to monitor the activities of the inmates and visitors. Orders have also been issued to raise the height of boundary walls of 36 jails.

An amount of Rs 4.14 crore has been sanctioned for setting up of CCTV surveillance units at 20 prisons vide order dated March 31.

“The firm entrusted with the task will receive Rs 1.65 crore, which is 40 per cent of the total sanctioned amount, as advance for the work,” the official added.

Realising the importance of uninterrupted power supply for these surveillance equipment to function effectively, the state government is also speeding up the Rs 3.51 crore project of installation of solar energy power back-up systems in seven prisons in the state. These include Agra central jail and district jails of Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Meerut, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The government has released Rs 2.01 crore to the implementing agency PEC Limited, New Delhi.

The government has released the second installment of Rs 3.02 crore for the ongoing installation of pole metal detection systems at 38 jails and Rs 8.32 lakh for the construction of boundary wall of cook house and two side circular walls at the Bareilly central jail.

The government has also granted Rs 39.92 crore as administrative sanction and Rs 36.22 as financial sanction for the procurement of 30.334 hectare land for construction of a district jail in Chandauli.

Funds have also been sanctioned for shifting of two district jails away from heavily populated areas. The government has sanctioned Rs 66.24 crore for the acquisition of 13.223 hectare pre-identified land where the Jaunpur district jail will be shifted and has also released Rs 16.34 crore for procuring 21.811 hectare land for a new district jail in Shahjahanpur.

The overall plan is to speed up the construction of 11 new jails and to increase the capacity of existing jails to 25,000 inmates.

Principal secretary (home) Debashish Panda said instructions had also been issued to district police chiefs and district magistrates concerned to conduct raids and ensure proper surveillance in jails.