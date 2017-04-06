AIIMS status for KGMU soon, says CM

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will soon be upgraded into a state university and also get the status of AIIMS, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a function at KGMU here on Wednesday.

While the state university tag will give KGMU the power to affiliate all other medical and dental institutes, the AIIMS status would mean more super speciality departments, better healthcare and more researches in collaboration with foreign universities.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have set up a goal of setting up at least six AIIMS in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said he would ask the medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon to prepare a proposal for KGMU and table the same in the assembly.

“In next five years, 25 new medical colleges will be set up in the state by upgrading a few hospitals and constructing some at places where there are none,” said the CM.

“But the challenge is to get enough faculty,” he said while urging his ministers to ensure that all posts get filled in one year’s time so that none of the departments face a de-recognition threat from the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The MCI, of late, has been tough on medical colleges which do not have faculty as per the norms.

Promising to implement each and every scheme mentioned in BJP’s manifesto, Yogi asked doctors to connect medical institutes with new technology for the benefit of patients. He also said that while getting new equipment, doctors should ensure annual maintenance contract to make sure that they run for five years without any error.

The CM said research in medical institutes should not be based on old findings. “To upgrade services we have started eight super-speciality departments in BRD Medical College and got money from the central government for the same,” the CM said while pointing towards the two big issue of Japanese encephalitis and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

“Deaths have taken place in eastern UP from JE. In 2005, vaccine came for JE but the new disease AES was detected. Till date there is no vaccine,” he said while adding: “We need to educate people on cleanliness as it can save them from several diseases.”