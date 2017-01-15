Air traffic back to normal at Lucknow airport after technical snag rectified

A technical snag in the radar facilitating take off and landing of aircraft has been rectified at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport here, restoring normal air traffic in the state capital after it had taken a hit on Saturday.

Airport officials said an IndiGo flight from Delhi was the first to land here at 7.30 am on Sunday. It took off at 8.35 am.

Air traffic was thrown out of gear from 3 pm on Saturday after Doppler Very high frequency Omni directional Radio Range (DVOR), one of the primary ground based navigational tools, snapped. As a result, 20 flights, including an international one, were affected.

Airport director P K Srivastava said the engineers declared the runway safe at 12.36 am “and we communicated the same to all the airlines”.

He claimed that the management of passengers was “perfect” as airlines had communicated the cancellation of flights quickly.

“Passengers cooperated with the airlines when they came to know about the cancellation of all the flights,” he said.

Srivastava also said that the snag had caused apprehensions over movement of VVIPs.

“Had the DVOR not been put in order, VVIP movement from the airport would have been hit,” he said, adding that the traffic is “absolutely normal now and all the flights are landing and taking off as per schedule”.