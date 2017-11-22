Akhilesh is a good boy, Mulayam praises son as SP celebrates veteran leader’s 79th birthday

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav said his son and the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav is “a good boy and was a good chief minister” as his 79th birthday was celebrated on Wednesday in a major sign of thaw after a long and protracted family feud.

“He is my son first, leader later. My blessings were with him before, now, and ever after,” Mulayam said as he reached the party office and was greeted by his supporters and party workers at the party’s headquarters in Lucknow.

Last year, the family feud was at its peak around this time and the two factions had organised events to celebrate Mulayam’s birthday separately.

But the celebrations were called off after the train accident near Kanpur that killed over 100 people. A senior leader of the party, Ram Naresh Yadav, died the day before Mulayam’s birthday.

The power tussle, if not completely solved, has certainly been settled after Akhilesh was re-elected as the national president of the party early last month and both Mulayam and the rival camp leader and his uncle Shivpal Yadav had congratulated him.

Two days before the re-election, Mulayam had also set aside the tentative plans to float a party and called for the strengthening of Samajwadi Party.

The road to the party headquarters — the Vikramaditya Marg — has been decked up so is the headquarters.

Sources said a large cake will be cut and folk music troupes will perform to mark the day.

Mulayam was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of the state’s Etawah district.