Akhilesh to campaign in Gujarat from Dec 4

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has decided to campaign for party candidates contesting Gujarat assembly elections from December 4.

SP has decided to contest on five assembly seats in Gujarat. “The party president will address his first public meeting in Jamnagar on December 4,” said party spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary.

He said Yadav would address several meetings for party nominees over the next four days. “He will remain in Gujarat till December 7,” said Chowdhary adding that the party’s aim would be to ensure the defeat of BJP.

The SP has an understanding with the Congress in assembly polls. Chowdhary said BJP was using UP CM Yogi Adityanath as its star campaigner in the Gujarat elections.

“We are going to tell the people of Gujarat how BJP fooled and misled voters in UP by making false and lofty promises. They are yet to implement any one of them,” he said.