Akhilesh to hit campaign trail in Gujarat today

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav will begin campaigning for the party’s candidates in Gujarat from Tuesday.

The party has fielded five candidates in the assembly election scheduled on December 9 and 14.

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary on Monday said: “To expose the BJP’s lies, Akhilesh Yadav has reached Gujarat on Monday. From Tuesday, he will begin telling Gujarat voters that his Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh wrote the development story, but the new BJP regime is taking credit for all those works. The BJP does nothing better than misleading people.”

Akhilesh will address rallies in Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar and Lalpur on Tuesday. The next day, Akhilesh will hold public meetings in Upleta (Rajkot) and Mandvi (Kutch).

Chaudhary said the BJP had been projecting a mythical Gujarat model to the country and now they were going to try and impress the Gujarat voters with the UP civic polls results that were achieved through rigged EVMs.

Akhilesh Yadav will caution the Gujarat voters against the BJP, its lies and divisive politics, Chaudhary said.