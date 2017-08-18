Akhilesh Yadav calls for CBI probe into Gorakhpur deaths of children at BRD hospital

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led government for the death of children at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry.

“It is not the death of 60 children alone. God knows how many children have similarly died in other hospitals in the state. And at the root of all this is rampant corruption. But the UP CM is not bothered what is happening in his own home district. The CBI should be asked to probe the cause of deaths in BRD,” said Yadav.

However, in the same breath, he accused the state government of being hand in glove with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“This government has a special attachment with the premier investigation agency,” he said in an apparent reference to a host of CBI probes that the government has ordered on projects executed under the Samajwadi Party regime.

Yadav, who was detained in Unnao when he was on his way to Auraiya to attend a protest rally there on Thursday, appeared battle-ready to take on the government over its alleged failures. “We will not sit idle now, and (will) continue with our public contact programme to expose the lies of the government,” he said.

Yadav further targeted Yogi for his remark on Janmashtami celebrations in police stations.

“He (Yogi) is a digital CM; he should browse the records and tell us that when Janmashtami was not celebrated in police stations in the past 100 years,” he said.

Taking his attack further, he said if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party would give at least Rs 5 lakh to each police station to celebrate Christmas, Eid, Diwali, Holi and other festival.

“This government would not talk about developing smart cities but instead would like us to focus on issues like cows, Janmashtami and Eid. Cows are roaming on roads and expressways. Those raising objection over ‘namaz’ on roads would be better off if they get the roads cleaned of cow-dung,” the party chief said.

Yadav said people had understood the reality and would not be fooled by BJP's false promises. “The whole country is now aware that the BJP is not a party which delivers on its promises. They say something else and do something else,” he said and asked the ruling party to name one achievement in UP.