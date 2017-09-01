Allahabad high court rejects plea to slaughter animals in open

The Allahabad high court on Friday refused to grant any relief in a petition seeking permission to slaughter big animals like buffaloes in the open on Eid-al-Adha.

The petition was filed by Mohammad Imran of Kaushambi and was dismissed as withdrawn.

The bench comprising justice Tarun Agarwala and justice Ashok Kumar was of the view that slaughtering animals in the open or in any religious place was not an appropriate practice, even if permitted in any religion or custom.

The petitioner pleaded that as per his religious practice, he may be allowed to slaughter a buffalo during the upcoming festival.

He contended that while small animals could be slaughtered in houses, for big animals like buffaloes one needed open space. And according to custom, he wanted to slaughter a buffalo.

After coming to power in state, the BJP government passed an order to shut down all illegal slaughterhouses and placed curbs on all mechanical abattoirs in Uttar Pradesh.