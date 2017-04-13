Allahabad’s posh Civil Lines to be developed as pink zone by June ’17

Till three decades ago, almost all buildings of Civil Lines, including those designed by British architects, were pink. But construction of new big malls and commercial buildings, changed the look of the area.

Now, the existing commercial buildings and malls situated between All Saints Cathedral and Hanuman temple on Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be painted pink and so will the signage before these buildings.

The dimensions of display boards put up before malls and buildings will also be uniform.

“The aim behind the initiative is to enhance the look of Civil Lines. This will be done on the pattern of Jaipur, the pink city of the country. A talk with the office bearers of Civil Lines Vyapar Mandal and district administration has also been held recently in this regard. The Mandal members have welcomed the plan and have assured to extend full support,” said municipal commissioner Sheshmani Pandey.

He said that efforts were on to turn the area into a pink zone by June.

“It is an effort to restore the lost glory of Civil Lines on which crores have been spent till date under the smart city initiative,” said Pandey.

He said the initiative, would also help the civic body to put an effective check on the practice of setting up temporary markets in the posh area, especially on MG Marg. These markets come up during festive seasons and deface the beauty of the heart of the city.